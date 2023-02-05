 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer | Budget 2023: Why India is betting big on green hydrogen

Sneha Mahale
Feb 05, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

The National Green Hydrogen Mission could facilitate the country’s transition to clean energy, reduce dependency on fossil fuels and help the country turn net zero.

Representational image. (Photo: Appolinary Kalashnikova via Unsplash)

Budget 2023 gave a fresh thrust to India’s transition to clean energy. “Rs 35,000 crore in priority capital investment towards energy transition and achieving India's goal of net zero carbon emission by 2070,” announced finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. An additional Rs 19,700 crore was sanctioned towards the government's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

2023 had already started with a bang, with the Government of India sanctioning Rs 19,744 crore for the mission. Under it, India plans to increase its annual green hydrogen production to 5 million tonnes by 2030, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50 million tonnes. The eventual goal, though, is to turn the country into a hub for green hydrogen production to meet global renewable energy demands.

So, what is green hydrogen, and why is there so much hype about it lately? Let us unpack the term as well as its implications for India.