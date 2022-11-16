 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Epicentre of climate-change tech will move into India: Prashanth Prakash

Darlington Jose Hector
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

There’s a large opportunity in this space to build from India for the world, says the co-founder of venture capital major Accel India and Board member at ACT.

The Green Start-up Pledge (GSP), a collaboration between non-profit venture ACT For Environment and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is looking to help the Indian start-up ecosystem transition towards a more sustainable future by integrating sustainability into its core principles.

Prashanth Prakash, the co-founder of Accel India and a Board member at ACT, says those start-ups that will commit to the cause of GSP will benefit from business-friendly frameworks and a resource platform for implementation. The market opportunity is huge.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global cleantech market will surpass the value of the oil market by 2030, rising to $870 billion from the $122 billion estimated at present. Excerpts from an interview:

What was the thought process behind setting up this pledge?

ACT started off as a product of Covid-19. We had brought together start-ups, investors and others to reduce the impact of Covid. Later we realised that we could go beyond just Covid-related issues and made it into a multi-cause platform, as we realised that solutions that start-ups create could be used to solve larger societal problems.

Start-ups are nimble, have a sense of urgency, are disruptive, use a different lens to view things, are pragmatic, and work towards achieving an end goal. Since start-ups will drive our economy forward – we are looking to become a $5-6 trillion economy soon – it’s important they get into climate-specific action that offers plenty of opportunities to solve for the world. Besides being planet friendly, it’s also an area that’s bound to attract huge capital.