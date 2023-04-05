 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Mughal empire chapters dropped to ‘reduce content load’: NCERT Director

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Last year, NCERT textbooks of Class XII were given a revamp under the NDA government, deleting Mughal history from its social science textbooks

Topics removed include controversies regarding emergency, Gujarat riots

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani has termed the removal of NCERT chapters an exercise in “rationalization”, undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) last year, aimed at “reducing content load” to help students make a ‘speedy recovery’ from learning setbacks suffered during COVID-19.

The deletions of Mughal history from its social science textbooks have been done in view of the pandemic-induced learning loss. “Children suffered a lot during the pandemic.

They lost out on their studies, (and) were in fragile mental state. As a result, a committee was formed to look into reducing the content load of students. They suggested removal of chapters that come in repetition in various classes,” Saklani told Moneycontrol.

“The chapters have been taken out from the specific textbook, not from the syllabus. These topics are being taught in different classes and the exercise is a step towards avoiding repetition in content,” he added.