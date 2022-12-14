 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PMI or GVA – Which is the true manufacturing sector indicator, anyway?

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

The July-September quarter was the worst for India's manufacturing sector since the national lockdown in April-June 2020, going by official national accounts data. However, PMI numbers tell a different story

Is India's manufacturing sector doing well? It depends on which indicator is used to gauge its performance.

India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September, according to official data released on November 30. While this was largely expected, the 4.3 percent contraction in manufacturing gross value added (GVA) was a shock.

A day later, the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for India's manufacturing sector came in at 55.7 for November. This was above 50, indicating manufacturing activity had expanded last month from October.

Although comparing two different sets of data for different periods is inappropriate, go back further and the PMI numbers remain impressive.

In July-September, the manufacturing PMI averaged 55.9, up from 54.4 in April-June, a period when manufacturing GVA grew by a three-quarter high of 4.8 percent. India's manufacturing PMI has been above 50 from July 2021, meaning the sector has grown consistently ever since.

Meanwhile, manufacturing GVA growth averaged a meagre 1.2 percent over the same period, with the GVA contracting in two quarters.