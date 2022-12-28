 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC members hint at rate cuts in 2023 as global growth concerns mount

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 28, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Rapid tightening of monetary policy across the world to fight inflation is leading to mounting concerns about growth. Central banks – including the RBI – could perform a quick U-turn and cut rates next year

India's monetary policy could reverse in 2023 as weakness in the global economy may dampen domestic growth, the three external members of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee have hinted.

In a series of interviews to Moneycontrol following the release of the minutes of the December 5-7 meeting of the MPC, the rate-setters made comments which suggested monetary tightening could give way to rate cuts.

"I expect that whatever downturn is there in the global economy will be short-lived because having been very quick to raise rates to bring inflation down, I think global central banks will be equally proactive in bringing them down if required," Jayanth Varma said.

"So there is a risk global central banks will overshoot the monetary tightening; I fear that we will overshoot in India as well. But I think in both cases the correction will be very fast," he added.

Major central banks across the world have rapidly raised interest rates this year to tackle multi-decade high inflation. The US Federal Reserve, for instance, has increased its federal funds rate target range from 0-0.25 percent prior to its meeting in mid-March to 4.25-4.5 percent earlier this month.

The MPC has increased the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 to 6.25 percent.