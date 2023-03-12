 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WPL 2023: Shafali Verma, a star at 19, is here to break records

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Mar 12, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

The girl from Rohtak and Delhi Capitals' opener, impact player Verma's ruthless batsmanship is a sign of the new wave in Indian women's cricket, whose torchbearer was Harmanpreet Kaur.

Shafali Verma is a clean hitter of the ball. Still head, good hand and eye coordination and a sense of timing are the requisites. The Delhi Capitals opener ticks the boxes. She scored the fastest fifty (off 19 balls) by an Indian in the ongoing Women's Premier League on Saturday after Gujarat Giants' Sophia Dunkley smashed one in 18 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.

Verma, incidentally, achieved the milestone against the Giants, who benched Dunkley at the DY Patil Stadium to accommodate other internationals.

She is only 19, but is already a star. Her batting style reflects the new wave of Indian women's cricket — sixes galore. Harmanpreet Kaur was the torchbearer.

The swing of willow, straight bat shots and inside-out dance to spinners may remind one of Virender Sehwag, who would turn games in a blink of an eye. The flamboyancy is similar to the Capitals' male opener Prithvi Shaw in the Indian Premier League. And, of course, every Indian opener will have a bit of Sachin Tendulkar in their game.