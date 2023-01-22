 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World No. 3 ODI bowler Mohammed Siraj has become 'a very important player' for India

R. Kaushik
Jan 22, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

Over the last several months, Mohammed Siraj has established himself as one of the key cogs in the Indian bowling wheel, in red- and white-ball cricket.

India's Mohammed Siraj (Photo via Instagram/Indian Cricket Team)

The loudest cheers were reserved for Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. But that was only until Mohammed Siraj wended his way from the dressing room to join his teammates on the outfield of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, to warm up ahead of Wednesday’s first One-Day International against New Zealand.

By then, the 28-year-old had played 42 times for India – in Tests, ODIs and T20Is – but never previously in Hyderabad, the city of his birth, or at the stadium in Uppal, his spiritual cricketing home. Starved of watching a local lad in action for the country from the time V.V.S. Laxman hung up his shoes in 2012, more than 31,000 proud Hyderabadis rose as one, welcoming their favourite son and driving him forward with their duas.

Siraj has become a role model for Hyderabadis of all ilk, touching a chord with his rise from humble beginnings to among the premier fast bowlers in the world today. They take particular delight in the fact that despite his meteoric climb, he continues to remain the boy next door, not just cognisant of his roots but openly acknowledging, indeed embracing, them.

Immediately upon arrival from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, he sought out old friends and visited the Maidan where, as a teenager, he played make-believe high-profile matches while plying his craft with a tennis ball. That has to be but endearing, indeed even expected, from a city that has always produced down-to-earth champions, from M.L. Jaisimha to Laxman.

Where Siraj is different from the aforementioned duo is in his family background. His late father, Mohammed Ghouse, rode an autorickshaw so that his son could pursue his passion. Siraj remembers that vividly, as he does the contributions of everyone along his journey from hopeful cricketer in the bylanes of Toli Chowki to an international star who rubs shoulders with, and often earns praise from, the superstars of the game, present and past.

Over the last several months, Siraj has come to establish himself as one of the key cogs in the Indian bowling wheel, in red- and white-ball cricket. An ordinary stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, when he picked up only nine wickets in 15 matches at an economy in excess of 10 runs per over, left his career a little at the crossroads. By then, Siraj had already tasted no little success; in his debut series in Australia in 2020-21, he had played a stellar role in India rising from the ashes like a Phoenix, bouncing back from the ignominy of being bowled out for 36 to complete a Test series triumph that would put various mentions in Ripley’s Believe It or Not to shade. But last summer was his moment of truth, the test of his character, an examination of his fire and hunger and desire.