Why we can't get enough of Sachin Tendulkar almost 10 years after he retired from international cricket

Arun Janardhan
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

On the threshold of stepping into middle age, the cricketer-who-grew-up-in-front-of-a-nation still inspires joy, awe and has enough popularity to be of brand value way past his playing days.

Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun Tendulkar. A combination of factors makes Sachin a relevant force, even as he turns into a retired, improbably middle-aged father who once played cricket. (Image: sachintendulkar/Instagram)

When Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket, after playing his last Test—also his 200th—against the West Indies on 16 November 2013, there was a sense that he would perhaps fade away from the public limelight.

Unlike some of his contemporaries from the Indian team, Tendulkar didn’t appear to have interests beyond cricket, a sport he had played internationally since the age of 16—for exactly 24 years. The erudite Rahul Dravid seemed inclined towards education or coaching, besides being an engaging public speaker. Sourav Ganguly was a natural with politics—and therefore administration—which he adapted to seamlessly with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

But as he turns 50 on 24 April, brand Tendulkar remains alive, burning steadily if not incandescently. Since the time he retired, he has made public appearances, done some commentary, followed up on his business interests and was recently eating his way through Goa (documented by his social media posts) where his son Arjun plays domestic cricket. During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Tendulkar has been seen in advertisements—for brands like used-car company Spinny and Jio Cinema.

