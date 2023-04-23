 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Sachin Tendulkar at 50: Still relevant and contributing to cricket 

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Apr 23, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

From Sachin Tendulkar drinking Anshuman Gaekwad’s words to getting a letter from Sunil Gavaskar as a kid, people who were part of his journey recall times spent with the champion.

People who were part of Sachin Tendulkar's phenomenal 24-year career playing for India remember him as sincere, down to earth. (Image source: Twitter/Lets_go45)

Sachin Tendulkar retired a decade ago but is still relevant in the cricket fraternity. The dressing room videos that do the social media rounds throw light on his sharp brain that is currently contributing to Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Many cricketers often resort to YouTube to watch his iconic knocks. They serve as tutorials. He still has fans across India who worship posters stuck on their old cupboards.

The former India captain turns 50 on Monday. People close to Tendulkar highlight why he is the most loved cricketer in India.

Hunger for success

Former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad feels his concentration was key from childhood.