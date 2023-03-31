 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL – at 15 going on 16 – is back to conquer the world

K Shriniwas Rao
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

In the next couple of years, the number of league matches will increase to 94 and to say the IPL is just about beginning to boom will not be incorrect.

A good 15 years after it hit the ground running, the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League could go on to become its most epochal one yet.
Every now and then, the IPL has made it a habit to rise like a phoenix when unforeseen turbulence threatens to keep pulling it down.

The ugly episodes of spot-fixing, the onus on conflicts surrounding the league, the apex court’s view on all that it saw amendable, the onslaught of the pandemic – all came and went, and the IPL – like a warrior worthy of the battle fought – survived and won.

Apropos the economy, apropos the traditional view that continues to drive the narrative of the game, the IPL has kept going and that is because the product itself has been the driving force. That the country comes to a standstill two months every year and primetime slots continue to get charmed by the wave is an ode to that product.

Richest sports leagues