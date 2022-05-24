As an IPL player, you have to take wickets and get runs: GT’s David Miller

South African middle-order batsman David Miller made his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2012 and was one of the poster boys of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) team until 2019. Miller joined the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2020, but he wasn’t retained for the 2022 season.

However, a new team, Gujarat Titans, noticed Miller’s ability to single-handedly change the course of a game and picked him up. Miller, 32, lived up to expectations, and his experience and reputation helped GT reach the playoffs.

Ahead of the first qualifier between GT and the Rajasthan Royals on May 24, Miller was the third-highest scorer for this team, with 381 runs. And, at 54.43, his was the third-highest batting average in the ongoing tournament.

Moneycontrol spoke to Miller on a range of topics. Edited excerpts:

This has been a sort of new start for you, even though you’ve been in the IPL for over a decade. What do you think?

Yeah, it’s a new start for me. And I have been in the IPL for many years and I have really enjoyed this environment so far. We have a great team and we have a really nice bunch of great coaches and a really nice bunch of support staff that have helped us on and off the field. So far, it’s been really good. Most of all, we have really enjoyed the journey.

The last couple of seasons weren’t great for you. What changed suddenly in GT? You have indicated that the new team management backed you 100 percent. Could you elaborate?

What has changed? That I am actually playing! It is quite nice to be able to get the opportunity and play for the team. Obviously, I have done really well. I think it’s just most of the backing of the team in myself.

Captaining an IPL side is enormously challenging. Your captain, Hardik Pandya, had never led a team and had no experience as a leader, but he has been a great revelation for GT. Your thoughts?

Yeah, he is a senior player and he is a leader… I can definitely see the skills he has in terms of leadership. Playing for India and Mumbai Indians has shown that he has definitely contributed in different ways even though he wasn’t the captain. It’s been nice to play under him and being backed. He has a nice and clear plan.

Did you expect such a smooth transition for Pandya? From a big all-rounder to a new and successful captain in such a short time?

Yeah, like I said, he definitely has leadership skills… he is really a man who gets around all the players, be it the youngsters or the senior players, and we have enjoyed those aspects of his side (of personality).

What about head coach Ashish Nehra?

He has been phenomenal. I have thoroughly enjoyed his presence. He has allowed players to express themselves and be themselves. And he has really helped us and been superb and chilled out. At the end of the day, it is nice to have a coach who understands the game of cricket. It’s just about managing the space. I think the guys have thoroughly enjoyed playing under him.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the T20 format is the challenge of batting in the death overs. Your take?

I think the game has definitely moved on and keeps growing and getting better and better. I think as players in training sessions, if you are able to learn new shots and adapt (it will help your game). At the least, try to get stronger.

In IPL, we often hail the long association between players and their franchise. On the other hand, many players keep changing franchises. Yet, as an individual, you have to deliver, and that aspect is underappreciated. It is never easy. How do you explain that adaptability factor?

Well, I don’t think you can’t put me in Aaron Finch’s category! He has played for all the franchises, I guess! And I had been with Punjab for 10 years and so pretty loyal in that aspect. I mean going from team to team, it’s about ultimately moving into the field with scenarios and situations which don’t change much. I think at the end of the day, the scenario doesn’t change. It’s all about buying into (the philosophy of) what the coach and the captain want. As a player, making sure regardless of which team is playing, you have to take wickets and get runs.

Your teammate Rahul Tewatia has been equally sensational in the death overs. Do you think he can play for India soon?

Definitely, he can. And when he does get the call, I hope he is super ready. He definitely has a huge and bright future ahead of him.