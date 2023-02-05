 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India U-19 Women's head coach: We need to allow the girls to grow as players

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Feb 05, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

Former India off-spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer says the junior players need game time after the U-19 World Cup victory, and should not be rushed into the senior team. 

India U-19 women beat England U-19 women by seven wickets and scripted history on January 29, 2023. (Image: Twitter/NooshinKhadeer)

Nooshin Al Khadeer was a member of the Indian women's cricket team, led by Mithali Raj, that reached the finals of the ODI World Cup in 2005 but could not go across the line in Centurion. Eighteen years later, the former off-spinner found her redemption, coincidentally in South Africa again, as she coached the U-19 women's team to the world title in Potchefstroom this year.

Khadeer and Raj (Source: Twitter/NooshinKhadeer)

India U-19 women beat England U-19 women by seven wickets and scripted history. The runners-up finish back in the day had an impact on a lot of young cricketers. And now, the maiden ICC title will be a boost for women's cricket on the backdrop of an inaugural women's IPL scheduled in March.

In a chat with Moneycontrol, Al Khadeer highlighted how she prepared the team, with two senior cricketers — Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh — in the side, for the mega event and what the World Cup victory means for women's cricket.