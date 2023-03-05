 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IND vs AUS: Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, the rise of the all-rounders

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Mar 05, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

India has been silently harnessing all-rounders to add to the batting depth. Axar stood out as a batter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, besides the contributions from Ashwin and Jadeja.

The 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gained steam after Australia beat India by nine wickets in Indore on Friday. Though they still trail 1-2 in the series, they have entered the final of the World Test Championship with a hard-fought win.

India has to win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to qualify for the final at The Oval in London from June 7.

The Indore loss will hurt the batting group, which has not been consistent in the series, but the rise of all-rounder Axar Patel augurs well as India eyes a second WTC final berth.

Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have been the ICC No. 1 and No. 2 all-rounders. And now, Axar has broken into the elite list at No. 7 after standing out as a batter in the ongoing series. The left-hander scored 84 in Nagpur and 74 in Delhi — India won both the Tests — and ran out of partners in Indore, where he remained unbeaten on 12 and 15 in the two innings.