In Pant, KL Rahul and SKY, India has got awesome players: Daryl Mitchell

Vimal Kumar
Jan 19, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

In his short international career, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, as an all-rounder (bowls medium pace), has been impressive across formats for his country. Moneycontrol recently spoke to the Kiwi all-rounder on his heroes, philosophy, and favorite Indian players.

New Zealand’s all-rounder Daryl Mitchell says there are many Indian players who are world-class. Just by watching the IPL, you will find how good so many of them are, he says.

“I think you are very blessed with a number of world-class players and I really enjoy playing India, mainly because they have very good players and they are good people as well,” Mitchell told Moneycontrol.

Edited excerpts:

Q:  Daryl, how difficult is it for a young player to balance it out in all formats as the challenges are different?

A: I think it is the challenge in world cricket… playing in all three formats is how you consistently adapt to different formats. And yeah… it takes days of little training… So you keep tinkering with things and keep trying to work on things so that when you walk into the field, you are nice and clear and present and ready to do the job and try and win games.

Q: How have you managed to keep your average (In the Test, it is above 58, and, in ODI, above 41) so high? Obviously, you haven’t played that many matches but still it is quite significant.