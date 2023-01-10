 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hardik Pandya was always confident from the start: Yusuf Pathan

Vimal Kumar
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST

On his new role as a commentator, Yusuf Pathan said he played cricket with the bat and ball for 20 years, but now he has to keep it aside, and see and follow the game in a different way.

File Photo | Yousuf Pathan poses with the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy (Photo by Ritam Banerjee/Getty Images)

Normally, it is the younger brother who follows in the footsteps of the elder. However, in Vadodara’s Pathan family, it has been the other way around. You’ve guessed it right. We are talking about Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan. Yusuf, the senior Pathan, made his India debut after the younger Irfan did. And now, Yusuf has started his new innings as a commentator. Moneycontrol.com spoke to the 40-year-old Pathan on his new innings, and evolution of another pair of brother all-rounders from his city ― the Pandya brothers. Edited excerpts:

After playing 57 ODIs, 22 T20Is and 174 IPL games, you have decided to take a fresh guard as a commentator. Tell us about that.

It is a very good feeling. I retired in 2021 and wanted to be associated with the game I have loved in some capacity or other. Also, I have many friends in India who have been wanting me to get into this role for a long time. Especially, my brother Irfan Pathan, who has been active as a commentator. He encouraged me that I too, can do the same. As you know, we have played a lot of cricket, and now in my new role, I will be talking about it.

I have known you for a long time and my personal observation is that you believe more in talking with the bat and the ball. How challenging will this new role be in that sense?

It is a big challenge. But those who know me, do not think that this challenge is big. They are confident that I can easily do this job. It is true that when you play the game at the international level, then that challenge is very big, and there the player’s bat or ball should do the talking. I played cricket that way for 20 years, but now I have to keep it aside, and see and follow the game in a different way.

Why is it that out of Vadodara comes brother all-rounders?