Indian cricket team selection: The issue with using a yo-yo fitness test cut-off

Sandipan Deb
Jan 08, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Physical endurance, while important, does not a great cricketer make. Surya Kumar Yadav is no Hercules, and you would be hard-pressed to recall a time when Sri Lankan great Arjuna Ranatunga sprinted for a run.

The BCCI had used the Yo-Yo test earlier, when fitness fanatic Virat Kohli was captain. The minimum permissible score was 17 then. We do not know yet if this will remain the cut-off mark. (Photo: Twitter/BCCI)

In its latest move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced the Yo-Yo physical endurance test as a criterion for selection in the Indian team. However, whether this will lead to better performance seems doubtful.

The Yo-Yo test was originally developed for footballers by Danish physiologist Jens Bangsbo. Markers are placed 20 metres apart. The athlete runs from one to the other and back at speeds dictated by the trainer. After every 40-metre run, he is allowed to rest for 10 seconds. Then he does the run once more. At regular intervals, the running speed is increased. This goes on till he is too tired to keep up with the required pace. The athlete is now scored on the basis of the number of levels he was able to clear.

In sports like football, 20 is considered a good score and 22 excellent. The BCCI had used the Yo-Yo test before, when fitness fanatic Virat Kohli was captain. The minimum permissible score was 17. We do not know yet if this will remain the cut-off mark or will be raised.

Even at that time, the BCCI’s use of the test had been strongly criticised by some ex-players, who argued that it is a physical endurance test unrelated to most of the skills that a cricketer needs to shine in the game. The test was subsequently dropped.

The Dexa scan is also being introduced for India team players. This provides data on bone density, body fat percentage, lean muscle mass and water content. The information can be used to design an athlete’s training programme to attain symmetrical muscle development.

The BCCI says that it has shortlisted 20 players for the 50-over World Cup later this year which India will be hosting. Based on their test results, each cricketer will be subjected to a personalized diet and physical training regime. This can certainly help.