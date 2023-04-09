 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajinkya Rahane's fastest 50 of IPL 2023: El Classico throws up a surprise new hero

Chandresh Narayanan
Apr 09, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Between taking India to a 2021 Test series win against Australia and his 50 for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, Ajinkya Rahane never stopped playing - even when it looked like he couldn't catch a break.

It does not take long for your fortunes to change in life and in cricket. Ajinkya Rahane knows that better than anyone else.

When India conquered the Australian fortress in Brisbane in early 2021, it seemed like the world was at the feet of Ajinkya Rahane. His quiet, steely approach came to the fore as he delivered a famous Test series win in Australia which won the hearts and minds of everyone. The entire cricketing world praised Rahane for being able to steer India through adverse times with a third string squad.

It seemed like nothing could go wrong for him.

But then in less than 12 months, things started falling apart for Rahane as he first lost his role as vice-captain and then very soon his place in the Test line-up. This was the only format in which he played for India, having previously lost his place in the white-ball squads.

Ajinkya Rahane (Image source: Twitter/ajinkyarahane88)