Over 430% rise in active Covid cases in Delhi since March-end: Data

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

Delhi has reported more than 13,200 cases of COVID-19 in the past 19 days.

From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, active coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a jump of more than 430 percent in nearly three weeks, according to official data.

The active case tally on Monday stood at 4,976, a jump of nearly 433 percent since March 30 when the corresponding figure was 932, data showed.

The active case count was, in fact, higher on Sunday at 5,297.

