Intranasal Covid vaccine: All you need to know about doses, prices and availability

A single dose of iNCOVACC, the intranasal vaccine from Bharat Biotech that was approved as a part of the immunisation programme last week against the Covid-19 pandemic is priced at Rs 800 each, apart from the Goods and Services Tax for private hospitals. Slots for the same can now be booked on the CoWin portal.
The nasal vaccine will be ready for circulation to the public from the fourth week of January.
For mass procurement of the vaccine by the Centre as well as the state, Incovacc will be sold at a price of Rs 325 per dose.
The vaccine is being rolled out as a booster dose for people aged 18 and above.
iNCOVACC is the world’s very first intranasal vaccine for Covid-19 that has received approval for the primary two-dose schedule, as well as a heterogeneous booster dose, Bharat Biotech said.
The intranasal vaccine, which was approved earlier both as a booster shot for those fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield as well as a primary vaccine for a full two-dose course against Covid-19, would be available at private vaccination centres by the end of January.
“Bharat Biotech had reached out to us for price fixation of its intranasal vaccine and it has been approved now. The vaccine is going to be available in less than a month in private hospitals,” a senior government official said.
