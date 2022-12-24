 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himachal tourism sector expects over 90% occupancy on Christmas, New Year; Covid worry persists

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

With a surge in cases in some countries, the Health department on Friday issued an advisory to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Representative image

The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh is hopeful of high footfall during Christmas and New Year despite a fresh Covid scare.

With both Christmas and New Year on weekends, hotel occupancy is expected to be over 90 per cent, people associated with the tourism industry said and added that tourist influx would also increase as many would come to enjoy snowfall.

There is a possibility of light snowfall in the state's upper areas and Lahaul and Spiti on Christmas and Shimla, Manali and the higher reaches on December 29 and 30, said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surender Paul.

Weekend occupancy in Shimla is near 70 to 80 per cent and, with Christmas and New Year both on weekends, the hotels will be packed to capacity, Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association Vice-President Prince Kukreja told  PTI.

Hotels are receiving online bookings in large numbers and the snowfall will be an added advantage, he said and added that the new Covid variant was, however, a cause for concern.

With a surge in cases in some countries, the Health department on Friday issued an advisory to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.