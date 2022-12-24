Covid checks in: Delhi airport gears up for random sampling amid global fears

Passengers arriving via international flights to Delhi after 10 AM today will have to undergo a 2% random sampling test for Covid-19. The sampling is being undertaken based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Passengers selected for Covid-19 detection test will not be charged for the test, according to an advisory posted on Delhi airport's website. The Ministry of Civil Aviation updated its travel guidelines for International Arrivals after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an advisory amid global fears regarding the spread of Covid.

Fliers taking the Covid-19 test will be identified via their respective airlines. The passengers who undergo the test will be allowed to leave the facility once they provide their test samples, the airport's website said.

Positive test samples will be segregated and sent for genome testing and those positive will then be treated as per protocol.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The guidelines exempt children under 12 years of age. However, if a child is symptomatic for coronavirus on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, he shall undergo testing and treatment as per the protocols.