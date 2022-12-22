COVID-19 update | Random sampling of international passengers commenced at airports: Mansukh Mandaviya

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the world, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on December 22 that random sampling of travellers arriving at international airports has begun.

"We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps," Mandaviya said in his statement in the Lok Sabha while advising the states to make sure that people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing even during the festive and the New Year season.

He also urged the states to increase awareness towards precautionary doses against coronavirus. "We are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation and are taking steps accordingly. The states are advised to increase genome sequencing to timely identify the new variant of COVID-19," Mandaviya added.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, China, Brazil and South Korea has prompted the ministry to review the pandemic situation in India. As a precautionary measure, the government has restarted random sampling of international passengers at airports across the country for COVID.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Notably, Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of the virus. He had earlier too urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the virus. Emphasising that COVID-19 is not over yet, he asked the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance.

Mandaviya has already directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country.

Meanwhile, India on December 22 reported 185 new coronavirus infections even as active cases declined to 3,402. The country has recorded 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515) cases, so far. The death toll stands at 5,30,681, with one person dying of COVID in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data released by the government in the morning showed.

Moneycontrol News

