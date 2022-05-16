COVID-19 update | Delhi logs 377 cases, 1 more death in a day; positivity rate 3.37%

Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent. On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.

With 377 fresh cases reported on Monday, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 1900735 while the death toll mounted to 26,196. A total of 11,198 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The number of patients under home isolation was 2726 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that there were 3228 active cases.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 135 (1.41 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. According to the bulletin, the number of containment zones on Monday stood at 1,486.