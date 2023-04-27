COVID-19: Delhi records seven fatalities, 865 fresh cases

Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and registered 865 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital's caseload climbed to 20,37,061 and the death toll rose to 26,620.

Of the seven fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in three cases, the health department said in its bulletin.

The fresh cases emerged from 5,117 tests, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,279. Of these, 3,143 patients are in home isolation, it added. Only 296 of the 7,974 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed. Related stories COVID-19: Delhi logs 1,095 fresh cases, six fatalities

China scraps COVID-19 nucleic acid test requirement for inbound travellers from April 29

Current COVID strain mild, SII has produced five to six million Covovax doses, says SII CEO Adar Poo... Delhi on Wednesday registered 1,040 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.16 per cent. It logged 1,095 cases with a positivity rate of 22.74 per cent and six deaths on Tuesday. On Monday, the city recorded 689 infections and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 29.42 per cent. The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month. On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality. Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

PTI