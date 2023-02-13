 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Wockhardt Q3 consolidated net loss at Rs 102 crore

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 699 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 854 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Wockhardt's total expenses in Q3 were at Rs 803 crore as against Rs 884 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 102 crore in the December quarter, impacted by lower sales and higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 699 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 854 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were at Rs 803 crore as against Rs 884 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.