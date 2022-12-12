 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors board gives in-principle nod for partial divestment in Tata Tech via IPO

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST

This is potentially the first IPO announcement by Tata group in 18 years.

Tata Motors | Representative image

Tata Motors on December 12 stated that its board has given in-principle approval for partial divestment of company’s investment in Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, through initial public offering (IPO) route.

This is potentially the first IPO announcement by the salt-to-steel conglomerate in 18 years.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said the IPO Committee of the company, which met on December 12, 2022 has accorded its in-principle approval for such a step.

However, the IPO would be subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances, including observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and certain other considerations, it added.

The automaker also added that the company will make further announcements of all material developments relating to IPO, as and when required.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the auto major was in a value unlocking mode as it was eyeing to launch IPO for its tech arm on the back of accelerated demand in the electric vehicles and the aviation segment.