 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Moody’s upholds Baa1 rating pertaining to Infosys and TCS

Chandrima Sanyal
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Diverse operations, a history of strong operating results and profitability, and remarkable free cash flow generating capabilities helped Infosys and TCS remain at Baa1 rating.

Moody's expects around 13 percent revenue growth for Infosys for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Baa1 ratings for information technology stalwarts, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

Kaustubh Chaubal, Senior Vice President, Moody’s, noted that a solid balance sheet characterised by high liquidity and net cash position reflects the companies’ “good corporate governance practices.”

The reason the ratings of both companies are constrained to just two points above that of India (Baa3) is their exposure to the changing tax regulations in the country. Nonetheless, diverse operations, a history of strong operating results and profitability, remarkable free cash flow generating capabilities and minimal dependence on the Indian banking system helped Infosys and TCS remain at Baa1 rating.

Infosys