Infosys signs MoU with Aramco to boost AI in human resource technology

Apr 24, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Through this MoU, Infosys also aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps

IT services firm Infosys on April 24 announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco to collaborate on accelerating its human resource (HR) technology.

“Together, Infosys and Aramco aspire to bring new insights to HR data and analytics; scale the use of automation tools; and enhance employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies,” the IT company said in a regulatory filing.

Moreover, Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco’s HR platform, to boost the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively.

Additionally, it aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco’s employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps. “This will attempt to help Aramco unlock talent to match people to opportunities in the company,” it added.