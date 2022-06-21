Zerodha, Upstox restore services after brief outage

Online brokerage firms Zerodha and Upstox informed on June 21 that the connectivity issues on their respective platforms have been resolved after a brief disruption due to a technical glitch at Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure provider.

"Cloudflare network is back to normal and all sites are functional now," Zerodha tweeted.

Upstox also informed that the issue has been resolved.

Earlier in the morning, Zerodha and Upstox users had taken to Twitter to register their complaints about their inability to use their respective trading applications.

"We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs. We are taking this up with Cloudflare. In the meanwhile, please try using an alternate internet connection," Zerodha said in a tweet.

"Cloudflare (network transit, proxy, security provider) used by most of the internet businesses around the world, is having a global outage. If you are unable to use our websites or apps, please try switching to a different ISP as a different route may work," it further said.

Brokerage platform Upstox also tweeted “Our CDN partner, Cloudflare is currently experiencing issues in India, due to which some of our services may be temporarily inaccessible."

Cloudflare has acknowledged the glitch, it said, " The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve them as quickly as possible."

"Eyeballs attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors. The incident impacts all data plane services in our network," it said.