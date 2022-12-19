 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YouTube to take on Byju’s, Unacademy with new paid learning courses

Vikas SN
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

While educational content has been available on YouTube for several years, this will allow creators to provide viewers with a more comprehensive, structured learning experience.

YouTube announced on December 19 it will allow qualified creators in India to provide free and paid courses to consumers starting next year. This move pits YouTube directly against domestic edtech companies like Byju's, Unacademy, and PhysicsWallah, many of which began on the Google-owned platform.

While educational content has been available on YouTube for several years, this will allow creators to provide viewers with a more comprehensive, structured learning experience. In return, creators will receive a new monetization option in addition to advertising, channel memberships, and subscriptions.

Creators will also be able to provide viewers with supplemental materials such as documents, images, and PDFs via the YouTube app.

YouTube will share revenue with these creators in the same way it does with other creators. It will pay 55 percent of the revenue to the creators and keep the remaining 45 percent, the company said.

In the coming months, the service will be initially rolled out in beta phase with creators such as LearnoHub, Speak English With Aishwarya, and Telusko covering a variety of academic and vocational subjects in multiple Indian languages.

"Learning has always been a huge priority for YouTube. We are already the world's largest platform for learning and skilling content around the world," Ishan John Chatterjee, India Director for YouTube, said during a media roundtable with reporters.