 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

YouTube to offer generative AI tools to creators in coming months: Neal Mohan

Vikas SN
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:12 PM IST

YouTube chief Neal Mohan also previews new short video and podcasting features that will be introduced later in 2023, besides plans to expand its subscriptions business.

Creators will be able to virtually swap outfits or create a "fantastical film setting" through these generative AI capabilities, said YouTube's Neal Mohan

Google-owned YouTube plans to introduce generative AI tools for creators on its platform in the coming months, the company's new leader Neal Mohan said in a letter to YouTube community on March 1, becoming the latest service to capitalise on the new AI wave that has gripped technology giants and startups across the world.

"The power of AI is just beginning to emerge in ways that will reinvent video and make the seemingly impossible possible," Mohan said.

He explained that creators will be able to virtually swap outfits or create a "fantastical film setting" through these generative AI capabilities, thereby enhancing their storytelling and raising their production value. That said, he didn't disclose any specific details on what tools they will offer to creators.

Mohan also cautioned that these features will take some time since they want to develop these features with "thoughtful guardrails" and "protections to embrace this technology responsibly."