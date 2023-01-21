 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yes Bank Q3 results | Here are five key highlights

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Private sector lender Yes Bank on January 21 reported a sharp drop in its net profit during the October-December quarter due to ageing provisions.

Here are the top five takeaways from the lender's Q3FY23 earnings:

Net profit

The private lender has reported an 80.7 percent on-year and 66.3 percent on-quarter drop in its profit after tax (PAT) during the December quarter.

The bank reported a net profit of just Rs 52 crore, as compared to Rs 266 crore reported in the same period last year. In the previous quarter, the lender had reported a PAT worth Rs 153 crore.

Brokerage firm Emkay had estimated the bank to report a net profit of Rs 289.6 crore in the December quarter.