Yamaha bikes to be E20-compliant by end of this year; drives in new range with traction control system

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

The company also announced that its 149cc-155 cc bike range in the country would now come with Traction Control System (TCS) as a standard feature.

Representative image

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Monday said its entire motorcycle range in India would be compliant with E20 fuel by the end of this year.

Yamaha used to offer only R15M and R15V4 with the TCS and now FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X and MT-15 V2 Deluxe would also come with the technology.

The traction control system controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. This ensures efficient delivery of power to the wheel and minimising wheelspin.