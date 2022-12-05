 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Bank's IFC partially exits Puravankara's affordable housing project, clocking 20% return

Souptik Datta
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

The project IFC partially exited from is Tivoli Hills, Bengaluru, spread across 60 acres, 80 percent sold, and in the final stage of development

International Finance Corporation (IFC), an affiliate of the World Bank, has partially exited its investment from one of the affordable housing projects of Provident Housing, a wing of Puravankara, in Bengaluru.

The company said Rs 157 crore has been given an exit with a return rate of 20 percent compared with IFC's investment of Rs 322 crore; investment by all investors stands at Rs 550 crore.

"They invested with us in two projects, one in Bengaluru and one in Kochi. In the Bengaluru project, we gave them an early exit. Now, they have committed new funding for us of about Rs 238 crore that will be again invested across two properties that we are evaluating (in Bengaluru)," chief operating officer Mallanna Sasalu told Moneycontrol. Their investment in Kochi continues and we hope to launch over the next 3-4 months, he added.

The project IFC partially exited from is Tivoli Hills, spread across 60 acres, 80 percent sold, and in the final stage of development.

Another project in Kochi is Provident Winworth spread across 17 acres of land. An investment of Rs 165 crore by IFC and Provident Housing has already been made in December 2020 and Rs 230 crore is yet to be deployed by the latter. Out of 3.48 million square feet, about 0.54 msf has already been launched, the company added. Additionally, among the launched development, almost 80 percent has been sold.

Alternative investment fund deployment

