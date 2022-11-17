 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will find it difficult to maintain profit margin going forward: RITES CMD Rahul Mithal

Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

Rites will find it tough to maintain its operating margin at around 25 percent as the company was unable to win any new high-margin export orders during the pandemic. However, it is aggressively pitching for new export orders in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique.

Rites (Rail India Technical & Economic Service) will struggle to maintain its high operating profit margin in the upcoming quarters due to a fall in export orders, the company’s CMD Rahul Mithal told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Mithal said that while the company will try to maintain its operating profit margin at around 25 percent in the coming quarter, a combination of rising commodity prices and falling orders in the high-margin export segment will make things difficult.

He added that the fall in export orders seen in the last two quarters is likely to continue for another 2-3 quarters as the company was unable to win new orders during the pandemic.

Mithal also said that Rites has aggressively started bidding for new export orders in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique in order to reverse the matter of falling orders.

Edited Excerpts:

Q. RITES’ order book has slightly shrunk in the September quarter to Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 5,200, furthermore your export orderbook has shrunk from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 300 crore in the past six months.