Will continue to use Hero brand name for E2Ws: Naveen Munjal, MD of Hero Electric

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

The company has no plans to get into manufacturing batteries to power electric two-wheelers, preferring to leave that to specialists that spend thousands of crore rupees on research and development every year.

Hero Electric, one of the oldest and largest Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W)) makers in India, caters to customers looking for a utilitarian vehicle at an affordable price.

Managing Director Naveen Munjal, in an interview with Moneycontrol, affirmed that despite an ongoing legal dispute with Hero MotoCorp, he is confident the company will continue to have the exclusive right for using the Hero brand name for electric two-wheelers.  Edited excerpts:

Since commencing your operations in 2007 till date, how many units have you sold and how many units are you eyeing in the next few years?

In terms of the numbers, we've already sold over five-and-a-half lakh units. Going forward in the very near future, we are going to be looking at that similar numbers in a one year timeframe. In the next year-and-a-half or so, we are going to be at a run rate which is going be the same as what we've done in the last 15 years.

As per recent Vahan data, your registrations during November stood at 9,003 unit. Is it a matter of concern that your market leadership position has been dented? 

We have been in this space now as a company for 15 years. The reason why we got into electric, why we built it up and the reason we sustained it so long was because of a very strong belief that India has to electrify and switch towards zero-pollution vehicles. Now, the only way that could have worked is if I believed in it.