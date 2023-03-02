 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will bank employees get five-day work week?

Harsh Kumar
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

While the Indian Banks’ Association has agreed, the government is to clear the proposal, as per sources.

Despite the consent of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) at the meeting with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), there is no clarity yet on a five-day work week for banking employees, according to people familiar with the development.

“Things are still tentative and informal. IBA will consult with the government and then tell us. I would say no concrete development so far,” said one of the people quoted above on condition of anonymity.

No circular yet

At the meeting on February 28, 2023, there was a discussion on having uniform office hours from 9.50 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, cash hours from 10 am to 4 pm and customer services till 4.30 pm.