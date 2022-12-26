 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why was KPMG India pulled up by the US audit regulator PCAOB?

Ashwin Mohan
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

KPMG India and engagement partner Sagar Pravin Lakhani were slapped with civil money penalties of $1 million and $75,000, respectively, for violating auditing and other rules. However, it has not disclosed the name of the company which KPMG India audited.

Earlier this month, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) announced seven settled disciplinary orders, sanctioning firms and individuals from KPMG’s global network for violations of professional auditing standards, quality control standards, and PCAOB rules, totalling $7.7 million in penalties.

One of these cases also included KPMG India and engagement partner Sagar Pravin Lakhani. Both were slapped with civil money penalties of $1 million and $75,000, respectively.

So, what exactly happened, and what were the triggers? Has the Indian arm of a Big 4 firm been sanctioned like this before?

Let’s break it down for you.

For starters, who or what is the PCAOB?

The PCAOB is a US-based non-profit corporation established by Congress to oversee the audits of public companies in order to protect investors and further public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports. It also oversees the audits of brokers and dealers, including compliance reports filed pursuant to federal securities laws.