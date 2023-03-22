 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Why the banking turmoil won’t stop the Federal Reserve from pausing

N Mahalakshmi
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

With inflation still at 6 percent, significantly above the Fed’s target, and the labour market stronger than it has been for more than 50 years, there is still a strong case for tightening rates.

Federal Reserve

When the Federal Reserve is on a rate hiking mission, it normally keeps doing so until something breaks, or so goes the collective wisdom on Wall Street.

The collapse of two big banks, California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and New York-headquartered Signature Bank, the second and third-largest bank failures in US history, has over the past few days created pandemonium in the stock markets. Credit Suisse was bought out by UBS in a Swiss government-brokered deal.

Also read: UBS-Credit Suisse deal averts worse global crisis, but puts Indian job market at risk

US regional banks have been losing ground, with fears of more failures refusing to go away. Now, would this count as a breaking point from where the Fed could actually pause or pivot from its rate-tightening cycle? That is the perverse outcome the stock markets have been wishing for since the tightening cycle started.