Why has TCS’ net headcount reduced in Q3FY23? CEO Rajesh Gopinathan explains

Jan 10, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Rajesh Gopinathan said the company doubled its typical trainee intake during the quarters of increased demand in the 2021 calendar year.

Tata Consultancy Services' net headcount reduction in Q3FY23 must be seen in the context of the pandemic's demand spike period in 2021, as well as the trainees it has now deployed, CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth. This comes as the company reported its first net headcount decrease in ten quarters amid a challenging demand environment.

According to Gopinathan, the company doubled its typical trainee intake during the quarters of increased demand in the 2021 calendar year.

“In fiscal year 2021, when the industry went through a demand spike, we had called it early that we expect the demand will return strongly by December 2020, and onwards. We significantly increased campus offers and off-campus hiring in the 2021 calendar year. When I say significantly, we had more than doubled our typical intake,” he said, adding that the company invested at the bottom of the pyramid, trained them, and deployed them simultaneously to backfill peak attrition rates.

In the seven quarters preceding FY23, the company’s net addition had increased each quarter to keep pace with the demand. 

In Q3FY23, TCS' headcount closed down 2,197 employees from the previous quarter. The last time the headcount addition was in the negative was in Q1FY21, during the first wave of the pandemic. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 6,13,974 employees on its rolls. 