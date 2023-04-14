 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Why employees hate ‘pizza parties’ but HR loves having them

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Conventional wisdom dictates that a successful delivery calls for a party and no one questions it, says HR leader Amit Sharma. But, he adds, no one looks at what was spent and what was ultimately achieved.

C-suite leaders feel such parties and get togethers provide opportunities that ultimately help companies build a positive culture.

When Priya Gupta’s company became a Rs 100 crore business, the milestone called for a celebration, followed by the announcement of rewards, and a surprise. The next day, a pizza party was organised where every employee was given the choice of ordering his/her favourite pizza without any restriction on cost.

However, Gupta expected more. “Offering pizzas is the last thing an employee wants for a milestone that is purely monetary. What about cash rewards? At least shopping coupons,” she complained, adding that the HR could have come up with a more “useful prize” for her hard work.

Indore-based Prateik Patidar, who works for a real-estate firm, also had a similar experience, but from a manager’s point of view. When the Holi festival was near, he proposed cash rewards to HR for the sales team, which had performed “exceedingly well” in that quarter.

However, HR insisted and later executed a wine and dine party, on a Friday evening. “My colleagues bashed the idea and I had to omit the detail that I was the one who initiated the idea,” Patidar said.