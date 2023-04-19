 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Why did this Bengaluru man go house-hunting during an IPL match?

Souptik Datta
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

Apartment rents have shot through the roof in Bengaluru, and product designer Atin Bose’s landlord had hiked rent by 60%. With landlords looking to recoup revenue lost during COVID-19, rentals are set to surge further.

Property brokers say that a fully functional metro line in parts of Bengaluru has also led to capital values appreciating by at least 10-15 percent.

Renting a house in Bengaluru has become a priority over other things, for most people on a perennial house hunt in the city.

Atin Bose, a product designer in Bengaluru, recently held a placard at an IPL match in the city that read, "Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar."

For Bose, it has been a challenging journey. "My current landlord suddenly decided to increase the rental by 60 percent," Bose, a bachelor who stays in a 2BHK in Indiranagar for a monthly rent of Rs 35,000, told Moneycontrol. Bose shares the flat with a friend.

"Now, in Indiranagar, we do not find a house below Rs 60,000 or even Rs 80,000. I think finding a house for me is a priority over even marrying Virat Kohli," Bose added.

Apartments, not the IPL cup