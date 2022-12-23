 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Where’s my waiter? UK restaurants scramble for staff after Brexit

New York Times
Dec 23, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

While the city’s once-thriving dining scene has also been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and soaring energy prices, the labor shortage is almost wholly a result of Brexit — a conspicuous example of how Britain’s departure from the European Union is reshaping its economy.

Jordan Frieda knew he was struggling to find servers and kitchen workers for his three Italian restaurants. But the depth of the crisis did not become clear until he hired a recruiter to try to lure people from other restaurants. Of the 100 or so people his agent typically contacted in a day, he recalled, fewer than four responded, and often only one agreed to turn up for a trial shift.

“It’s worse than COVID, worse than energy costs,” said Frieda, a well-connected actor-turned-restaurateur who worked briefly under celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. “It’s been the most traumatic event of my career in restaurants. It has been an absolutely devastating, transformative event.”

Frieda is not alone. Restaurants across London are so short of staff that they have had to curtail operating hours, close on some days of the week, and in extreme cases shut their doors altogether. While the city’s once-thriving dining scene has also been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and soaring energy prices, the labor shortage is almost wholly a result of Brexit — a conspicuous example of how Britain’s departure from the European Union is reshaping its economy.

London restaurants used to recruit many servers, chefs and bartenders from Italy, Spain and Greece. That talent pool has dried up since Britain ended the free movement of labor from the European Union. An estimated 11% of jobs in Britain’s hospitality industry are vacant, according to a recent industry survey, compared with 4% for the broader economy.

With multiple jobs unfilled, Frieda initially cut back the days his restaurants are open to five from seven. He eliminated double shifts worked by his chefs. But with labor costs up 10%, he has had to jack up his prices, and he worries about the long-term future of his restaurants.

There is also a human loss. For many young people from Mediterranean countries, waiting tables in London for a few years had been a rite of passage. “Brexit has been a disaster economically, culturally, personally, and in every other way,” Frieda said.