What will happen to crypto investors if an FTX-like collapse happens in India?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Crypto investments carry a higher risk, especially for an average investor, considering the big gaps in regulation, supervision and grievance redressal mechanism. Investors risk losing their money in such assets

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of crypto exchange FTX, in the Bahamas. (Image: Bloomberg)

So, by now, most of you know about the implosion of FTX, the Bahamas-based world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange that runs its operation from the US. A crypto exchange is in the business of helping customers buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

To begin with, what happened at FTX?

FTX collapsed after reports claimed that founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda owned massive FTT holdings in the company and used it to leverage to raise further debt.

In simpler terms, this meant if FTT value collapsed, it would have taken down FTX along with it. At least that was the fear. The news kicked off a full-blown crisis at FTX when Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said it was selling FTT holdings.

People started withdrawing FTT holdings putting tremendous pressure on FTX. Binance then offered to bail out FTX but later backed out. This sealed the fate of FTX which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 11.

The company's valuation plunged from $32 billion to bankruptcy in a matter of days, dragging down founder and Bankman-Fried's $16 billion net worth to near-zero.