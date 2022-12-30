 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Ericsson looks for in candidates when hiring

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 30, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

The company’s strategy is to make full use of its existing workforce, and by tying up with universities to hire talents from campuses. “We very clearly don't hire just for proven competence, we also hire for potential,” says Priyanka Anand, VP and Head of HR, South East Asia, Oceana & India.

While hiring leaders or managers, Ericsson expects them to exhibit the value of cooperation and collaboration, above everything else.

Since 5G, or fifth-generation mobile network, holds the key to the future, telecom major Ericsson is looking at exploring this entire landscape, like it did when 3G and 4G were coming in.

In India, which is a major part the company’s operations, Ericsson said it has been able to build talent repositories to meet domestic as well as global 5G demand.

“India offers us the flexibility to build a lot of technologies that are coming in now. We are looking at how to power our skill repositories with the needs of the next generation and not just for here and now,” Priyanka Anand, VP and Head of HR, South East Asia, Oceana & India, Ericsson, told Moneycontrol.

The Swedish telecom gear maker has scaled up production capacity and operations with its partner Jabil in Pune to meet the needs of 5G network deployment in India. It will lead to the hiring of 2,000 new employees at Jabil, and this will be completed in 3-4 months.

As of 2021, Ericsson had over 26,000 employees in South-East Asia, Oceania and India.