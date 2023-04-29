 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WFI sexual harassment case: Arvind Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Apr 29, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

The wrestlers have been protesting for nearly a week demanding action against Singh, also a BJP MP, on sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women players

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and said every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle.

The wrestlers have been protesting for nearly a week demanding action against Singh, also a BJP MP, on sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women players. The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against the WFI chief.

Extending his support to the wrestlers, Kejriwal said those who commit such wrongs against women ''should be hanged''. ''All these women players who have brought laurels to the country are our daughters, they must get justice. No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment,'' he later said in a tweet in Hindi.
In his address from the protest site, Kejriwal also asked people from all over the country to take leave and come to Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers.

The chief minister claimed that electricity and water supply to the protest venue had been disconnected and supplies like food and mattresses were being not allowed in, and promised to help them.