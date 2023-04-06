 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Web portal for unclaim deposits to be ready in 3-4 months, says RBI DG M Rajeshwar Rao

Manish M. Suvarna & Jinit Parmar
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a centralised web portal for the public to search unclaimed deposits.

The portal for reclaiming unclaimed deposits will be ready in 3-4 months, said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor (DG), Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"We expect the portal where the funds of Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) are transferred to be ready in 3-4 months," Rao said in a post-monetary policy committee (MPC) press conference.

