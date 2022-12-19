 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WazirX trading volume sinks 76% to $10 billion in 2022

Sanghamitra Kar
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

The exchange said it signed up 2,122,925 new users this year and 27 percent of the first-time crypto buyers on WazirX bought Shib tokens.

Crypto exchange WazirX clocked a trading volume of over $10 billion till 30th November 2022, a drop from $43 billion in November 2021, said the crypto exchange in its latest report. The year 2022 has been one of the toughest years for crypto after a massive bull run, with global exchanges filing for bankruptcies and a significant drop in new users amid volatile market prices, among other issues.

In a statement, the exchange said it had signed up 2,122,925 new users this year, and 27 percent of its first-time crypto buyers had bought Shib tokens. The top tokens traded on WazirX were BTC, USDT, SHIB, WRX, ETH, TRX, DOGE, and MATIC.

ChiliZ token (CHZ), the official token of the Socios.com fan voting portal, gained traction ahead of the FIFA world cup. The token offers voting rights to fans for activities related to their favourite teams and players.

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover also impacted the trading volume of Doge, which went up by 1,300 percent in October week four compared to the week prior. For the uninitiated, Musk has been tweeting about Doge coins, making them quite popular among traders.

The exchange said that its gift cards, a new feature, where users can send WRX tokens to each other, saw sales of Rs 11 lakh, with 50 percent of the gift cards bought during Diwali.