 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

WaPo journalist's suspended from Twitter after asking Elon Musk for comment: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

Taylor Lorenz said her official and alternate Twitter accounts were suspended on December 17 after she contacted Musk to seek comments for her story

Elon Musk had earlier reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire’s plane

Days after Elon Musk suspended and then restored journalists' accounts on Twitter, Washington Post tech writer Taylor Lorenz said she was suspended from the platform on December 17 after she contacted the owner of the microblogging site for comments for a story.

Lorenz joined the platform in 2010 and had more than 340,000 followers before her account—@TaylorLorenz—  was suspended, a report on the entertainment website Variety said. She then moved to @nodreamsoflabor but that, too, was banned, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“Earlier tonight, Elon Musk suspended my Twitter account. I received zero communication from the company on why I was suspended or what terms I violated,” Lorenz wrote on Substack publishing platform.

Also Read | Ban them, now un-ban them: At Twitter, Elon Musk is consistent about his inconsistency

She added that the Twitter account had only three live tweets before suspension — one of which was a request for comment from Musk for an undisclosed story, saying: “We’ve learned some information that we’d like to share and discuss with you.” The other two posts were links to her TikTok and Instagram profiles.