Virtual field trips in metaverse: The next big thing in education?

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 09, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Industry experts say metaverse has the power to make students learn through various methods like enhanced interaction and immersive learning experiences. It can also offer hands-on learning beyond classrooms and improve operational abilities

With metaverse showcasing the immense potential for transforming the Indian education system from its base to the top, the question arises: Are teachers well equipped to facilitate this change? (Representative image)

Metaverse is already creating a buzz, at least in the marketing world. In India, the education sector might witness the maximum impact of this tech.

In December, Meta (formerly Facebook) said it plans to expand its partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), India’s biggest school board, to offer training in augmented reality (AR) to over 10 million students and a million teachers over the next three years.

It will also provide a curriculum on digital safety and online well-being, as Meta extends the second phase of the partnership.

"I'm really excited about that partnership. I think it's just a huge opportunity and am excited in bringing some of these tools around metaverse and VR (virtual reality) and training to the education system here in India..,” Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the company's annual Fuel For India 2021 event.

The potential economic impact of metaverse, or Web 3, in India could range from $79 billion to $148 billion per year by 2035, translating into 1.3 percent to 2.4 percent of the country's GDP, according to a Deloitte report. What about the education sector?

Complex concepts made simple